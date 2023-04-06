BENNINGTON — The Bennington Garden Club, a member of The Garden Club of America, announced the signing of a proclamation by Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday officially designating April 2023 “Vermont Native Plant Month.” The GCA has led this effort across all 50 states and Washington, DC to increase awareness of the critical role native plants play in supporting a healthy environment, thriving wildlife and pollinator populations, reducing use of pesticides and fertilizers, cleaning air and water and more.
The Garden Club of America and its member clubs are committed to preserving and expanding native plant habitats, helping build awareness about the importance of native plants in sustaining healthy ecosystems, promoting biodiversity, encouraging the removal of non-native, invasive plants, and supporting all efforts to help native bees, butterflies, birds, other pollinators, and wildlife. All plants protect the planet’s natural resources, including air, water, and soil. A significant number of North American native species, including insects, caterpillars, birds, and other animals, are at risk of extinction because they cannot eat non-native plants. In addition, habitat loss, the use of invasive species, climate change, and pesticide use are contributing to their steep decline.
Through a Native Plant Month proclamation, Vermont and its citizens can engage and make a difference right at home, the Garden Club said in a release.
To access the proclamation and learn more about the initiative, visit www.gcamerica.org.
To read the GCA’s Position Paper on native plants, visit www.gcamerica.org/nnpmi.
Founded in 1913, the GCA is a nonpartisan, issue-oriented advocate for a beautiful, healthy planet. It is a non-profit national organization recognized for its leadership in horticulture, conservation, creative arts, historic preservation, and environmental protection. Its mission is to bring its 199 member clubs together to cultivate a bond among people, plants, and the environment.