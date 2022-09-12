WILMINGTON — Wilmington Works invites all artisans to apply to its annual Bright Lights Makers Market, to be held Dec. 9 and 10 in historic Memorial Hall.
This market has been a successful venue for selling handmade products and art, and promises to be even better this year, as there will be other events happening around town that weekend.
Applications are due Oct. 15, although early applications are encouraged as the number of artists for each media will be limited.
For an application and further information, email wilmingtonworks@gmail.com.