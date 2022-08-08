ARLINGTON — The Arlington Farmers Market is searching for the best apple pie in the area. Bakers who think their pie recipe has what it takes to take home the prize money and bragging rights are invited to a baking show-off.
The pie judging will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Arlington Farmers Market on Recreation Park Road. This year’s flavor is apple or an apple-based dish. Sign-ups are on Aug. 12 or 19, and the entry form deadline is Aug. 19.
Bakers should bring one uncut pie and three slices of a second identical pie to be tasted by three guest judges.
There is a $5 entry fee with an entry form. Bakers who sign up will be given three containers for the tasting slices.
The first place winner will take home $100, second place will win $75 and third place will win $50.
For more details and an entry form, visit the farmers market. A 30-minute silent auction to benefit the market will follow the contest for all whole pies.