BENNINGTON — The Apple Barn, coming off its first season under new management, will extend the season into December for the first time.
The Apple Barn and Bakeshop has been a fan favorite through autumn for years, typically ending the season with the Thanksgiving pie orders. New ownership followed the same model but without ending the season once the last pie was picked up.
Not only is the Apple Barn team still baking their apple cider doughnuts, but they have also introduced several new items. The bakery now offers weekly specials like fresh baked breads, chicken pot pies in various sizes, homemade soups, spiced holiday cookies, and more.
Holiday themed gifts and decor brighten up the retail space; community focused classes, including wreath-making and cookie decorating, are also on the agenda.
“I am delighted to get back to these workshops that I started when I owned Harwood Homestead,” said owner Sarah Albright. “The camaraderie amongst the neighbors was heart warming and incredibly satisfying. This is the first of many more ideas that will be introduced next season!”
The season finale will be holiday pies available by pre-order with pickup scheduled for Dec. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Apple Barn is located at 604 US-7 in Bennington.