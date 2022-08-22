CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Cambridge Historical Society and Museum will present its version of the popular TV Antiques Road Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at 12 Broad St.
Jon and Nancy Lee, who have over 45 years of experience in antiques and collectibles, will be there to appraise family heirlooms and other pieces. Each appraised item will be $5, which will be donated to the museum.
Jon Lee has been an antiques dealer and appraiser since 1973 and an auctioneer since 1987. Jon and Nancy have taken courses at Colonial Williamsburg, Winterthur Museum, as well as seminars on antique furniture and decorative arts. They have conducted over 700 auctions, including major estate auctions, on-site auctions, antiques, sports and collectible auctions.
Jon Lee’s expertise is in 18th-century furniture, decorative arts, estate jewelry, sterling silver, antique coins and paintings, early toys and military items. Nancy Lee specializes in 18th-century American furniture, decorative arts, country items, estate jewelry, artwork, English sterling silver, European furniture and artwork. They are licensed, bonded and insured in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut and Vermont and have been members of the New England Appraisers Association since 1981.
There will be a bake sale, coffee, cold drinks and breakfast items for sale. Tables and chairs will be provided on the lawn. This will be a rain or shine event.