BENNINGTON — The 73rd annual Snowball Bazaar, hosted by the Second Congregational Church, has been moved to an online format this year, due to continued safety concerns from the pandemic. The nature of the annual bazaar, combined with the small venue and large attendance, drove the decision.
“For many people, the Snowball Bazaar is a tradition that marks the start of the holiday season, and we want to keep it alive. We’ll still have our famous greens and other items along with an online silent auction,” said co-chair Cindy Hudson-Knapp.
Orders can be placed online starting Friday for SCC’s famous greens, seed wreathes, pet items, Bernie mittens, jewelry and more at www.SCCSnowball.org. The Online Silent Auction starts Nov. 13 and can be accessed through the website.
Acknowledging that this is early to think about the holidays, organizers were forced to launch the website early to allow time for the word spread about the online format and for pick-up of items purchased to be in late November and early December. Pick up details are available at the bazaar’s website.
All proceeds from the sale will go to support the charitable work of Second Congregational Church in the community. Email Bazaar organizers with questions at SCCSnowball@gmail.com.