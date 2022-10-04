BENNINGTON — The School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Parish Hall, 238 West Main St.
The bazaar is a long-standing tradition for the school and serves as a fundraiser and community event. Local artisans and craftspeople rent booths to sell their wares. There is a silent auction of items donated by local businesses, the vendors and other friends of the school. Food trucks will offer breakfast and lunch items in the parking lot, making more room in the parish hall for additional vendors.
Booth rental is $60. Contact Susan Paustian at 802-442-2446 to make arrangements.
Masks are not required this year.