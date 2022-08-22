MANCHESTER — The Barn Sale Committee and United Counseling Service announce the annual Barn Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Northshire Civic Center at Riley Rink in Manchester.
The event is free and open to the public, with all proceeds benefiting the mental health programs that UCS provides in Northshire, including outpatient mental health and counseling, psychiatry, substance abuse treatment, youth and family services, and Head Start.
The Northshire Civic Center will be filled with a variety of items for sale all weekend, from kitchen equipment to high-end clothing and antique furniture, all recently donated by local community members.
The most recent Barn Sale raised a record $70,000 to help UCS continue its mission of building a stronger community by empowering individuals to live healthy and meaningful lives. Though the Barn Sale has grown over the years, its mission remains the same: To help UCS continue to meet the growing need for mental health services in Bennington County and beyond. With nearly 3,000 community members accessing UCS annually, events like the Barn Sale are considered vital to ensuring UCS continues to meet the growing need for mental health services.
Contact TheBarnSaleVT@gmail.com with any questions about the event, or visit the Barn Sale on Facebook to learn more. More information about United Counseling Service and its mental health programs serving Bennington County can be found at ucsvt.org.