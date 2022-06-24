BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Hopridge Farms, announced the Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival’s return. The Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Bennington Sports Center.
The annual event encourages brew-loving patrons to come and enjoy an unlimited sampling of home-brewed beer, wine, mead, cider and more, plus entertainment and eats from the area’s food trucks.
“This is a sister festival to our Winter Homebrew Festival,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber. “We had great success at the Winter Festival this past April, so it was a no-brainer to carry on the tradition with the Summer Homebrew Festival. Whereas the Winter focuses on great brew and a food competition, Summer has always been focused on the best of the best brews with bands and live music to complement the atmosphere.”
Current summer brewers include Breadwater Brewing Company, River Valley Brewing, Teddy K's Brewing, Level 3 Brewing, Whole Nother Level Brewing, Groff Garage Brewery (GGB), Sax Brewing Co., All Nighter Brewing, Invisible Mountain Brewing, Yuppie Beers, Bantam Brews, 7 Balls Brewing, TYRANNICAL RUFFIANS, Texermont, Bennettstead Brewing, Punch, Watson & Wheeler, Wicked Ways, Lamson Brewing, MellowStone Brewers, Human Origins Beer Co., Other Places Brewing Company, Engineered Beer Works, and The Jolly Fool Brews.
Vendors at the Summer Homebrew Festival will also be selling local art, chocolates, hot sauces, kimchi and more. Current vendors include: Hoppy Valley Farm, Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped hot sauce, Nutty bavarian, A Taste of Pomegranate Tarot, Fur & Friends Co., and Uzume’s Pots.
The festival will feature multiple food trucks, including Hangry Hogg and The Jupe Box.
The festival will also focus on the craft of music, with live bands on stage all day long. Bands will be announced closer to the festival.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.vthomebrewfests.com. Purchasing VIP Tickets will allow participants into the event an hour earlier (at noon) to try rare and limited beverages. There are limited amounts of VIP tickets, and General Admission tickets are projected to sell out fast. Designated Driver tickets are also available.
“As with all our events, we simply could not do it without our community of sponsors,” adds Harrington. “They will be at the festival, and we encourage patrons to say hello and have a conversation with them as they have helped to put this event on. Our current sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Coggins Auto Group. Additional current sponsors include The Bank of Bennington, Casella, LeafGuard, and Farm Road Brewing. Our media sponsors are The Bennington Banner and CAT-TV. We thank them very much for their encouragement and generosity.”
For more information, please visit: www.vthomebrewfests.com.