BENNINGTON — The Angry Egg II on Main Street has become a supporter of the town’s “Appalachian Trail Community” designation.Participating businesses seek to make access to supplies for the hikers easier.
The restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch, is owned by Steve and Elizabeth Hall, who also own the original Angry Egg in Manchester, Conn. The Halls launched the Bennington restaurant in 2021.
As an Appalachian Trail-town business supporter, the Angry Egg provides a discount to hikers who are actively hiking on the trail.
Bennington became an officially designated “Appalachian Trail Community” in 2021.
Business owners interested in being an Appalachian Trail supporter can contact jspivak@benningtonvt.org or call 802-445-1335. The Better Bennington Corp. is a partner with the Bennington A.T. Community in supporting this effort.
Bennington became an officially designated “Appalachian Trail Community” in 2021 and held a virtual celebratory event to mark the occasion; the 2022 event was held in person, free and open to the public, in July at the Bennington Rec Center.
More information on The Angry Egg II, located at 467 Main St., including hours of operation, can be found at angryeggcafe.com/-vt.