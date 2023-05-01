Habitat.png

Winners of the Habitat for Humanity 2023 Model Home Building Contest.

ARLINGTON — Arlington Memorial High School’s Eli Case, Madison Coolbeth and Owen Emmons have won the Habitat for Humanity 2023 Model Home Building Contest.

The contest, open to 9th through 12th-grade students, focused on sustainability, requiring participants to explain how their designs were environmentally friendly and energy and water-efficient.

To enter, students created a model home using any combination of materials, with the size capped at 20” x 20” x 20”. In addition, each submission had to include a 30-60 second video presenting the model home.

For more contest details, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=108420892570769

