ARLINGTON — A Chemistry Extravaganza was organized and conducted by Arlington Memorial High School AP Chemistry students on Wednesday.
The AP students, including Owen Emmons, Jolyn Fang, Audrey Robinson, Jassie Fang, Sarah Tilley and Harmony Gonzalez, took the initiative to design and lead the event specifically for the sixth grade students of AMHS.
During the Extravaganza, the sixth graders had the opportunity to engage in various hands-on experiments focusing on acids and bases, electron energy and light, fluorescence, crystallization, and polymers. Under the guidance of the AP students, the younger students actively participated in these experiments, gaining insights into chemistry.
In addition to conducting experiments, the AP students captivated the sixth graders with awe-inspiring demonstrations.
They skillfully explained the concepts they had learned through their explorations in chemistry.