BENNINGTON — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, at the Bennington Moose at 916 Main Street.
Blood drives canceled during the pandemic have increased the need for donors. Red Cross staff, volunteers, and donors will be masked and observe social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
To make an appointment or donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code SWVMCAUGUST, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text bloodapp to 90999 to download the smartphone app. Contact Susan Gallina at 802-447-5345 for more information.