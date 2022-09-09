BENNINGTON — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 601 Main St. Donors can choose to receive a $5 email gift card.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=BENNINGTONSWVMC. Alternatively, those interested in donating blood can call 800-RED CROSS or text bloodapp to 90999 to download the app to a smartphone.
Anyone with questions about the drive can contact the Pathology Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, at 802-447-5345.