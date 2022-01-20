ARLINGTON — The American Legion is hosting two upcoming events, one to raise money for a scholarship fund and one to offer the community a free breakfast.
On Feb. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Unit 69 is hosting a Valentine's Day Dance. The event will feature music by Wilder Soundz and costs $10 at the door. The event is for those 21 and older, and light snacks will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the organization's scholarship fund.
Come back the next morning from 8 to 10:30 a.m. when The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 69 will host its monthly breakfast. This will be a free Valentine’s Day breakfast, which will offer scrambled eggs, pancakes and bacon, with coffee and juices. There will be no take-out options available. Donations will be accepted — and will help support veterans, children and youth programs and community projects — but aren't required. The organization donates hundreds of hours and dollars to programs like the Dodge House, The Vermont Veterans Home, Arlington Memorial High School scholarships, the Annual Children’s Fishing Derby, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and other holiday programs.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 69's monthly meeting is slotted for 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.
About 400 members belong to the Paul LaFountain American Legion Post 69, which includes Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members.