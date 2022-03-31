BENNINGTON — In memory of Emily Hamann, who was murdered last year in downtown Bennington, American Legion Post 13 Commander Steve Greenslet and his wife Linda presented a check Thursday for over $1,800 to the Bennington Free Library.
These memorial funds will be used for a new Lego table, new books, and science and math materials in the Children's Room, said Linda Donigan, children's librarian.
Library director Lynne Fonteneau McCann and youth services librarians Donigan and Carrie Gutbier assured everyone that the American Legion's generous donation to Bennington Free Library's Children's Room will guarantee that Hamann's memory lives on in this community for generations to come.
Hamann, 26, was killed on Jan. 18, 2021, along the walkway in downtown Bennington.
Friends and family members were in attendance at the check presentation, including Hamann's mother, Kelly Carroll, and her father, Cliff Hamann, as well as representatives from the Legion.
The memorial funds were raised at a recent takeout spaghetti dinner with a number of community members contributing. Linda Greenslet organized the meal and Anna Livingston cooked the spaghetti dinner with the help of Roger Livingston, Ed and Amy Coulter and Clyde Sherman.
They sold over 100 dinners, selling out within 45 minutes.
"It was amazing to see the support from the community," said Carroll.