POWNAL — The American Legion Auxiliary Pownal Unit #90 announced the winners of the Pownal Elementary School Poppy Poster Contest.
Contest Winners:
2nd Grade: Mrs. Derosia -- Kali Heck
3rd Grade: Mrs. Hunt -- Eliza Dence
4th Grade: Ms. Cox -- Isabell Gardner
5th Grade Mrs. Whalen -- Isabella Spence
6th Grade Ms. Gauthier -- Scout Gratz-Barney
Honorable Mention: 2nd Grade: Willow Burns -- Mrs. Derosia
Honorable Mention: 5th Grade: Rae Ann Dence -- Mrs. Whalen and Mr. Roberston
Honorable Mention: 5th Grade: Jayda Skidmore -- Mrs. Cristofolini
Auxiliary Unit #90: 5th Grade: Naomi Newton -- Mrs. Cristofolini
Grand Prize: 3rd Grade: Abigail Wells -- Mrs. Hunt
Prizes for winners in grades 2-6 were $10; Auxiliary: $15; Honorable Mention: $10; and Grand Prized: $20.
Cash prizes, poppies, American flags and patriotic pencils were given to all the winners. TD Bank in Bennington donated red, white and blue lollipops for all students and staff.