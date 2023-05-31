Pownal Elementary School

Pownal Elementary School

 Banner file photo
POWNAL — The American Legion Auxiliary Pownal Unit #90 announced the winners of the Pownal Elementary School Poppy Poster Contest.

Contest Winners:

2nd Grade: Mrs. Derosia -- Kali Heck

3rd Grade: Mrs. Hunt -- Eliza Dence

4th Grade: Ms. Cox -- Isabell Gardner

5th Grade Mrs. Whalen -- Isabella Spence

6th Grade Ms. Gauthier -- Scout Gratz-Barney

Honorable Mention: 2nd Grade: Willow Burns -- Mrs. Derosia

Honorable Mention: 5th Grade: Rae Ann Dence -- Mrs. Whalen and Mr. Roberston

Honorable Mention: 5th Grade: Jayda Skidmore -- Mrs. Cristofolini

Auxiliary Unit #90: 5th Grade: Naomi Newton -- Mrs. Cristofolini

Grand Prize: 3rd Grade: Abigail Wells -- Mrs. Hunt

Prizes for winners in grades 2-6 were $10; Auxiliary: $15; Honorable Mention: $10; and Grand Prized: $20.

Cash prizes, poppies, American flags and patriotic pencils were given to all the winners. TD Bank in Bennington donated red, white and blue lollipops for all students and staff.

