BENNINGTON — The Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women is hosting a guest speaker to address the discrepancy in the numbers of girls and people of color in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM. The event will be held on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library on Silver Street.
The guest speaker will be Kathryn L. Atkins, education director for the Wade Institute for Science Education, a science professional development provider organization in Quincy, Mass. She brings 20 years of conservation and science education — both formal and informal — experience to her work with the institute.
She will discuss the challenges of equity in STEM and introduce phenomena-based learning, which bridges the STEM gap to enlist more students who are willing to enroll in the fields of study that will assure them careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
This new method uses the student’s questions, investigations, and collaborations to explain and predict real-world phenomena, and by doing so, help to shift inequities and encourage participation in STEM fields.
Prior to joining Wade, she called the zoo community her professional home — most recently with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo. While at the Bronx Zoo she managed their advanced inquiry master’s degree program, designed and delivered graduate courses, professional learning programs, and conservation programs for all ages at the primary and secondary school level, and collaborated with schools and teachers on customized school partnership programming. She taught middle school science in the NYC public school system, with problem-based learning and inquiry as the drivers of her teaching.
The American Association of University Women has reached out to local educators to take part in the program. At the close of the program, refreshments will be served.