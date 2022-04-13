ARLINGTON — The Arlington Memorial High School Anti-Racism Committee [AMARC] has partnered with Connecticut’s RiseUP for Arts and Matt Conway, RiseUp organizer, to create a mural this spring depicting the civil rights movement’s diversity and equity. RiseUP artist Emida Roller will help with the project. The plan is to create a mural that reflects the goals and viewpoints of the entire Arlington community.
The AMARC group traveled to Connecticut last weekend to join RiseUP for a weekend event that included a painting session led by Posh Paint CT, a Public Art Tour of Greater Hartford’s murals, and the Connecticut Center for Nonviolence’s Kingian Nonviolence training. Working with Roller, the Arlington group was also able to get a start on a mural design.
“This is a significant and unique learning opportunity for our students,” said Superintendent William Bayzk.
Arlington Memorial launched AMARC in 2021 to raise anti-racism awareness in the school community. Members participated in a virtual Q & A with civil rights organizer and activist Dr. Bernard Lafayette before heading to Connecticut.
For more information, contact group organizer James Aschmann, Director of Equity and School Culture, 802-375-2589, Ex. 115