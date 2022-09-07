MANCHESTER — Susan Allen, managing editor of the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, and Journal Northshire editor Greg Sukiennik will join host Andrew McKeever on this week's GNAT-TV program "Press Pass."
The show features area journalists discussing the latest headlines from around the region and state with longtime former journalist McKeever.
"Press Pass" airs on Channel 1074 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In addition, Sukiennik will be cooking up a favorite recipe on the latest edition of "Potluck Kitchen."
"Potluck Kitchen" is a cooking show where community members share their talents, recipes and food knowledge. Participants share cooking tips, their favorite recipes and techniques, and talk about food while demonstrating any type of dish (appetizer, entree, side dish or dessert).
The show airs on Comcast channel 1074 on Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., and on gnat-tv.org.