I have turned my General, Highway and Fire Fund budgets over to the Select Board. Work sessions begin Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Bennington Fire Facility. A second work session is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, at the same time and place. If the Board has not concluded its work, a third session will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the same time and place. As I stated last month in this column, inflation has been the driving force affecting the budget.
The proposed combined budgets are up 8.3 percent. The General Fund budget is proposed at an increase of 7.1 percent; the Highway Fund at 11.93 percent; and the Fire Fund at 0.21 percent.
The General and Highway Funds are both impacted by wages and insurance costs and, most of all, by materials and construction costs. An example — costs for paving in place increased 70 percent over the cost two years ago. We’re now proposing to pave 2.2 miles of roads for the same costs we used to spend to do 10 miles of road. Although the rate of inflation has decreased over the last two months, prices have not dropped significantly.
So how does this affect the tax rates? As one might expect, when we use last year’s Grand List and known revenue projections, the combined tax rate is projected at 8.29 percent. As I explained to the Select Board at the meeting, growth in the Grand List will positively impact the rate, grants and aid that may be available or known at the time the rates are set may reduce the rates even further. And finally, the Board can commit a portion of the fund balance to offset the increase. Using the fund balance is generally not recommended, but the Board did use a portion of the Sewer Fund balance last year when setting the sewer rates to minimize the possible increase.
I encourage folks not to panic. Watch and read about the budget work sessions to gain an understanding of the pressures we face in providing services to our residents and understand that all of us are working very hard to keep the tax rates as low as possible while maintaining necessary services.
The sewer line replacement project on Benmont Avenue has now been slowed down by the discovery of nine lead service lines in the block between Lincoln Street and Benmont Avenue. Thankfully, the lead service line grant funds will cover the cost of replacing these lines for the homeowners, saving the Town money, but it takes away from work needed for the sewer main. It now appears that the project will be completed, perhaps in the second week of January, weather permitting. In truth, we’ve been fortunate here that the weather hasn’t been too bad, and we’re at the winter solstice.
The Benn Hi project due diligence continues. The Town will partner with Hale Resources, a local housing development company. Hale Resources will likely purchase the building, thereby becoming the property owner, to gain access to more grant funds and federal tax credits. The Town will enter into a long-term lease or other long-term commitment to guarantee that the spaces we intend to renovate are available to the community for generations. This partnership leaves the building and lands on the Grand List as taxable real estate, also a benefit to the community.
In closing, I would like to remember Joe Krawczyk Jr., who recently passed. Joe served the community as a Select Board member for eight years, the last several as Board Chair. He went on to become a very successful Representative in the Vermont House. He always served Bennington with strength and dignity, including his time as President of the Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees. He was a leader and a friend. May he rest in peace.
If anyone has any questions or suggestions arising from this column or on any town matters, please contact me at 802-442-1037 or stop in at the Town Offices on South Street.
Stuart Hurd is Bennington’s Town Manager. He writes a monthly column on town issues.