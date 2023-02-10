HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday literally changed the surface of the Earth. For the millions in the region fortunate enough to not be counted among over 22,000 dead and almost four times as many injured to date, their world has changed, as well.
On the other side of the world, over 5,000 miles away from the magnitude-7.8 quake’s epicenter in Gaziantep Province, is a Turkish citizen here in Bennington for whom the world has also changed — and 27-year-old Gozde Ors, who has been in the U.S. since September, is heartbroken by the tragedy in her country.
“Right now? I’m just trying to be normal. Not happy, but normal,” she said. “Sometimes I cry. Sometimes I try to keep myself away from it, but it is hard to do that.”
Ors is from Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, which was unaffected by the earthquake. Her entire family is there, and she was able to verify that they were all safe relatively quickly after learning of the disaster. It was a nerve-racking 24 hours, however, before she was able to get any news on friends and former teachers who live in the earthquake zone.
“Thankfully, the people that I know, that I love, are alive right now,” she said, but added that it doesn’t appear many of her acquaintances were as fortunate. With recovery efforts still underway and hampered by impassable roads and endless rubble, many Turks’ fates are still uncertain. “Their cousins, their relatives… they are possibly dead, or they can’t reach them.”
The massive earthquake and its subsequent aftershocks have created an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. Ors is hoping that the strong sense of community and kindness she’s been received with here will be extended to those in need in Southern Turkey and Northwest Syria.
“People have been very friendly, very helpful,” she said of her experience in Bennington. “I feel like people support each other.”
Ors had never been outside Istanbul, let alone her home country, prior to moving here in September. She came to the U.S. through AuPairCare, which connects host families looking for live-in childcare with au pairs looking for cultural exchange and help learning English.
Ors’ host family who lives in Bennington, Yucel Erdogan and Ilze Melngailis, brought her to Bennington to care for their young children, and her English has already made leaps and bounds of progress, which will help in her pursuit of a doctorate degree in psychology.
Erdogan owns the Turkish pizza restaurant, Byte, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. The food Erdogan cooks up for her has been a slice of home that is needed now more than ever as she copes with being an ocean away while her homeland deals with its worst disaster of her lifetime. She is doing what she can to spread the word of how to help.
“I’m so far away from my family and my country. I feel, of course, awful about it,” she said, at times fighting back tears. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, and I’m just sick about this earthquake. But the thing that I know is that they really need help.”
Millions are in need of food, medical care and shelter as Turkish rescue efforts work through an overwhelming corridor of destruction that Ors described as stretching “from Pennsylvania to Boston.”
“It’s so huge, the government can’t reach all of them. There’s no help right now,” she said. “They are alive, but they are not safe. There are no supplies, no place to stay.”
Ors recommended a couple of humanitarian nongovernmental organizations that she was aware of that anyone wishing to help can contribute to financially, specifically mentioning Turkish organization AHBAP.org and the International Rescue Committee.
She also mentioned that non-monetary donations – clothing (especially winter-appropriate), bedding, tents and sleeping bags, non-perishable food, baby products and more – can be mailed or dropped off at the Turkish Consulate General offices in New York City (821 1st Ave., New York, NY 10017) or Boston (31 St James Ave #840, Boston, MA 02116). The consulate is asking for new and unused materials, in original packaging or clear bags labeled with their contents.
Ors expressed gratitude to anyone who has already helped in one way or another, and said she hoped that humanity and compassion would transcend any political or religious tensions for those who have not.
“Everyone should help these people. This is about human beings. And also Syria, by the way, they have the same thing,” she said of Turkey’s neighbor to the south with which they have a complicated and tenuous diplomatic relationship.
“If you have some way that you can help, go do it. You don’t need to ask, ‘What is their religion? What is their country? What is their color?’
“We are just human beings.’”