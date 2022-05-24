POULTNEY — The Senate Committee on Committees has appointed Alex Hilliard of Poultney to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women, the state’s nonpartisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls.
Hilliard is a personal trainer, entrepreneur and parent of three, according to a statement from the commission. As owner and operator of VT AthletaFit, a year-old personal training studio business located on the second floor of the Reclaimed-Poultney Community Skills Center, Hilliard offers in-person or virtual personal training sessions, coaching advice for fitness, and training to prepare for sports or for an active lifestyle.
Priorities for Hilliard include diversity, athletics and outdoor recreation, and economic opportunities. Holding a master's degree in business from Green Mountain College, Hilliard has worked in several civic organizations and steering committees for boosting the local community. Hilliard created "Lakes Region Women in Business Mixers" to help connect self-identified women and nonbinary individuals for a light-hearted and social networking experience.
Hilliard is committed to reducing social inequality within the state, and brings experiences as an LGBTQ-plus and BIPOC person.
The commission is an independent, nonpartisan state commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Sixteen volunteer commissioners and representatives from organizations concerned with women's issues guide the commission's public education, coalition building and advocacy efforts.