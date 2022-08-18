The Bennington Select Board will meet Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are two items on the agenda that the Select Board wants the public to be aware of. Check the full agenda for other items of interest. In addition, reports from the Bennington Police Department and the Communications Coordinator are included in the packet.
Fidium Fiber Presentation: The county-wide Communication Union District (CUD) has selected Fidium Fiber to bring high speed internet to the county. Fidium will provide an overview of their services and progress in meeting this need in Bennington and surrounding communities.
Opioid Response Team Presentation: Alex Figueroa, Rick Berger and Todd Salvesvold will provide an overview of the Team’s goals, updates from Team committees, their Community Action grant, and an update on Recovery Housing in Bennington. This is part of ongoing presentations from the community that look at substance misuse, prevention efforts, and safety in the community.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.