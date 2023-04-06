BENNINGTON — Newly elected Bennington Select Board member Ed Woods officially joins the board at its meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. The board meets at the Bennington Fire Facility at 130 River St.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
The board will reorganize with its new membership — Sarah Perrin is a returning member — and will vote on the chair and vice chair for the upcoming year.
Next up is public comment. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Public questions and comments are welcome as Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti shares information at the public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant application for funding for the Recovery House at 612 Gage St.
New to the agenda is an as-appropriate staff update agenda item, which is intended to keep the public up to date on activities in town departments. Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak will present a short update.
Deborah Larkin will provide information to the public on the Bennington Sports Foundation; and the Select Board will entertain two changes related to traffic control — extending the winter no parking ban until April 15, and an increase in speed limit on East Road.
Finally, the Select Board will be asked to ratify a new police contract.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or 802-447-9715. If you are unable to attend in person, CAT-TV is generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.