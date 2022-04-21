BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The Select Board has been thrilled to see new faces and new energy at the meetings. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at: https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/42522P.pdf.
Public Comment is first on the agenda, with the public encouraged to share information that is useful to all. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting. We also encourage community members to come to the meetings to listen, learn and stay up to date.
Also on the agenda:
Boards and Commissions -- The Select Board will have a short discussion about upcoming Boards and Commissions seats. Every May, new appointments are made to Town Boards and Commissions. The Town currently has eight boards and commissions with appointed members, including the newly authorized Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB). The Select Board is hoping to make 15 appointments to the seven boards with seats open this year. Please consider serving your community by joining one of these boards. Descriptions for each can be found at the Boards and Commissions page on the Town’s website at https://benningtonvt.org/boards-commissions/.
Implementing the Town Vision -- The Select Board will discuss the updated draft of the Bennington Police Department Compliments and Complaints document. It outlines the reasons and methods for providing feedback -- both positive and negative -- to our Police Department. The Select Board’s intention is to finalize this document Monday night.
The Board endeavors to host inclusive, accessible events. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV usually provides live coverage of the meetings.