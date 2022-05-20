BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board invites the public to join us at the Monday meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/052322ppacket.pdf.
Public Comment is first on our agenda. The public is encouraged to share information that is useful to all during the public comment period. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting.
There are three agenda items that the Select Board is particularly interested in receiving community input on this Monday. However, as always, the agenda is full and includes many items that are likely of interest to you.
Health Equity Initiatives in Bennington: Department of Health in Bennington staff Megan Herrington and Rory Price will provide an overview of the Health Equity initiatives the Department is involved in. Health equity is an important aspect of implementing the Town’s vision. According to the Centers for Disease Control, health equity is achieved when every person has the opportunity to “attain his or her full health potential” and no one is “disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other socially determined circumstances.” This is an important discussion for Bennington and we hope the public will share their thoughts.
Update on ARPA Priorities: Town staff will provide an update on the economic development and infrastructure priorities utilizing ARPA funding. Information on priorities can be found on the Town’s website at https://benningtonvt.org/?s=Economic+Dev+projects+ARPA.
BBC Workplans and Budget Presentation: The Better Bennington Corporation (BBC) will present their budget and workplans for the 2022-2023 year. The Select Board approves the BBC’s budget, which is then funded through an assessment on downtown businesses that are in the Downtown Improvement District (DID). This is a time to hear priorities for the downtown, ask questions and share our thoughts with this very hard-working organization. We have already gotten a taste of what they are bringing to the downtown this summer with Mayfest and the Thursday Night Live series.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join us in person, we hope you will watch on CAT-TV which generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.