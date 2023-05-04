BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will discuss the town's revolving loan fund at Monday night's meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti will provide the history, purpose, and scope of the loan program and its amended policy. After her presentation, the board will discuss an amended policy that gives the Select Board expanded authority to determine recipients of revolving loans.
The Select Board also will again take up the recommendation to increase the speed limit on East Road and is hoping to receive input from residents living on the road and nearby neighborhoods.
In addition, Nick Cave, the new town of Bennington information technology director, will introduce himself and share information about this new town position.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to attend in person, CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.