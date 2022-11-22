BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will hear concerns about the parking of rail cars with liquid propane on North Bennington train tracks at its meeting Monday at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Bennington Fire House located at 130 River St.
A full agenda and packet for the meeting can be picked up at the Bennington Free Library or viewed online at benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board.
Public comment is first on the agenda; anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda:
Green Mountain Express Director Terence White will provide an overview of the bus and other transportation services the agency provides in the Bennington area. Green Mountain Express is interested in the public's questions and ways it can improve services in the future.
In addition, after a request at the last meeting, the Select Board will again take up concerns and potential actions to limit liquid propane tank storage on local train tracks.
Town Manager Stu Hurd will share updates on upcoming construction and legislative actions, including key water projects from the town’s federal pandemic relief funding for Tier 2 priorities.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.