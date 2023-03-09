BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will discuss the town's contract with Casella Waste Management at Monday night's meeting.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St. Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins said she anticipates a short meeting as the panel moves toward reorganization, welcoming new member Ed Woods.
The full agenda and packet for March 13 can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library or found online at benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/agendas___minutes.php.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
The only new item on the agenda is a discussion of our contract with Casella Waste Management.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join in person, CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.