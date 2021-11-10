MONTPELIER— The Vermont Agency of Education on Monday announced results from two yearly tests, Smarter Balanced Assessment Program and the Vermont Science Assessment — along with an update to its dashboard — but warned that scores shouldn’t be compared to other years’ results.
Tests are given in the spring to students in grades three through nine, and are designed to measure students’ mastery of the Common Core state standards in English language arts and math. The Science Assessment is offered to students in grades five, eight and 11 to measure students’ mastery of the Next Generation Science Standards.
The agency released the test results as part of the Vermont Education Dashboard, along with new visual data on exclusionary discipline and class participation across the state.
The latest tests were conducted under pandemic conditions, making it hard to compare these results with last year’s.
“Our 2021 assessment results highlight the enormous challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning,” said Heather Bouchey, deputy secretary of education. “While individual student results are valuable for educators and families, our 2021 scores serve as a stark reminder of how extraordinary last school year was. The state’s aggregate numbers aren’t themselves useful for making decisions about curriculum or making immediate changes to instructional programs, but they demonstrate how much work we have still ahead of us, to focus on education recovery.”
State schools were required by the federal government to give these tests to students. And the Agency of Education is required by law to report these results, regardless of the validity of interpretations. The results should still be useful indicators of individual student progress for educators and families, though.
But on a large scale, the disruption caused by the pandemic makes comparison to prior years’ testing difficult, if not impossible.
“We strongly recommend against comparing these results to previous years,” said Wendy Geller, Ph.D., director of the Data Management and Analysis Division at the Agency of Education. “Educators and families worked incredibly hard last year to minimize impacts to student learning and engagement. Despite their heroic efforts, it was not possible to conduct the Smarter Balanced and Vermont Science Assessments in the same way we had previously. The extraordinary circumstances lead to a range of factors that make this year’s results statistically invalid when compared to prior years.”
Many factors influence this year’s results: lower than normal participation rates due to hybrid and remote learning practices, lack of participation by medically vulnerable and other students with special circumstances, and the difficulty of administering standardized assessments during pandemic conditions.
The full Smarter Balanced and Vermont Science Assessment results are available on the Vermont Education Dashboard, and for a breakdown of scores by test and grade level, see the 2021 Smarter Balanced and Vermont Science Assessment Fact Sheet.