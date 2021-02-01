MONTPELIER — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge, inviting fifth- and sixth-graders all around the Green Mountain State to submit essays on the environment.
“Young Vermonters are in touch with our environment,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “They enjoy time spent outdoors and they care and worry about what is happening to the environment. I look forward to reading these Earth Day essays and hearing directly from our future environmental leaders on what is important to them.”
The Attorney General’s Earth Day Essay Challenge is open to any fifth- or sixth-grader in Vermont, and will run from Feb. 15 through April 1. Students are encouraged to be creative and to write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment.
Suggested topics for essays include: What do you love about Vermont’s environment — clean air, wildlife, its lakes, rivers, and mountains? How do you enjoy Vermont’s environment? What do you care most about with the environment? What does Earth Day mean to you? What are your concerns about the future of Vermont’s environment? How does Vermont’s changing environment impact outdoor recreation, winter sports, wildlife habitat, farming, our health, or other things? What do you think we should do to help protect the environment? Note: Participants do not need to cover any or all of these topics — these are just ideas.
All essays submitted will be posted on the the website of the Attorney General’s Office on Earth Day, April 22. Participants will be entered in a drawing to have Donovan pay a virtual visit to the student’s classroom.
Members of the attorney general’s Environmental Protection Division will read all essays and provide individual feedback to each student who submits an essay. (Entrants should indicate in their submissions if they would prefer not to receive feedback). Additionally, Environmental Protection Division attorneys will be available to virtually speak to participating classes about the environmental work of the Attorney General’s Office during the essay submission period.
Essays should be no more than 1,000 words. Please include your name, school (or indicate home school), grade and teacher with your submission. Essays can be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office by email to natasha.sala@vermont.gov, or by mail to Earth Day Essay Challenge, Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Attn: Environmental Protection Division, 109 State St., Montpelier, VT 05602.