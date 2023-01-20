MONTPELIER — Hundreds of Vermonters will rally for a virtual Mental Health Advocacy Day on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mental health organizations, peers, family members, and advocates will call on Vermont leaders and legislators to support mental health and inform them that “Mental Health Starts with YOUth.”
“The good news is that mental health conditions can be effectively addressed," said Julie Tessler, executive director of Vermont Care Partners. “To ensure that our youth, and all Vermonters, can access these essential health service we need to raise awareness and overcome stigma, then we must invest sufficient resources into our mental health care system. This is what Mental Health Advocacy Day is all about."
“[The association] is deeply committed to helping reduce stigma surrounding mental health challenges and ensure all Vermonters have access to robust mental health supports of their choosing," said Will Eberle, executive director of The Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery. "We see Mental Health Advocacy Day as a key opportunity to ensure elected officials, lawmakers, policy makers and other key change agents have the opportunity to hear Vermonter’s stories of struggle and resilience to inspire helpful policies and robust investments in mental health in Vermont."
People interested in learning more about VAMHAR and Mental Health Advocacy Day are encouraged to email director@recoveryvermont.org or call 802-279-9069.
“This is our eighth year in planning Mental Health Advocacy Day to bring together 55-plus co-sponsoring organizations, their network and individuals that support mental health. It is an opportunity for advocates to share first person experiences of hope and recovery,” said Laurie Emerson, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont. “There has been an increase with youth struggling with their mental well-being. We need to intervene early to help support families and youth to get the right care at the right time to experience resiliency.”
In Vermont about 104,000 adults and 6,000 youth aged 6 to 17 have a mental health condition — that’s 1 in 5 individuals. Nearly 1 in 20 adults live with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar disorder — that’s 27,000 adults. Most people living with mental illness lead fulfilling, productive lives, but only with access to treatment and community care. Fifty percent of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24. A focus on promotion, prevention and intervention strategies through community resources will reduce the effects of mental health conditions in Vermont.
Advocacy Day will include a welcome address from state leaders, including Commissioner of Mental Health Emily Hawes; Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson; Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski; Ginny Lyons, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee; Rep. Lori Houghton, chairwoman of the House Health Care Committee; Sen. Jane Kitchel, chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee; and Rep. Diane Lanpher, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.
The keynote presentation, “The Kids Are Not Alright,” will feature Alexina Federhen, Miss Vermont 2022, who will share her lived experiences growing up as a teen in Vermont who struggled with depression and anxiety. She will discuss what she learned about brain health, holistic healing and healthy coping mechanisms, while she was writing her book, "The Feel Better Way." She will also share the insights she’s gained visiting schools throughout Vermont over the past year.
In the afternoon, individuals will share first person experiences and stories. To be a part of this event, visit namivt.org/mental-health-advocacy-day.