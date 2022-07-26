BENNINGTON — Lauren Davis lost her brother to addiction. Now she's determined to fight the stigma facing people addicted to drugs by hosting an overdose awareness event to raise money for Bennington's Turning Point Center.
Anthony Davis died from an overdose on June 25. Soon after, Davis decided to honor her brother with a Bike Run and Silent Auction that will help fund Turning Point, a recovery center.
Registration for the Bike Run will begin at 9 a.m. at The Taphouse at Catamount Glass at 309 County St. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The blessing of the bikes will occur at 9:30 a.m., and the Bike Run will officially begin at 10 a.m.
Over 25 donations, including gift certificates from local businesses, have been given for the silent auction that will begin at 2 p.m. The Moose Kaboose food truck has donated food for the event, and there will be a DJ providing music.
Davis describes Anthony as a vibrant person who could make light of any situation and always put a smile on her face. In addition to playing video games and fishing, Anthony was a talented chef. He worked at Kevin’s in North Bennington for several years before working at Man of Kent in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
At Kevin’s, he made a mean grand Mornay salmon and he loved sautéd dishes, his sister said, but he was primarily the grill cook. For four or five years, Davis and her brother worked side by side at Kevin’s. Since his passing, Davis has had an emotionally difficult time at work because it was something they did together.
Davis said getting the notice of her brother’s passing was a “slap in the face.” While it wouldn’t have been a surprise a year ago, Anthony’s family thought he was sober and had no indication he was using again. Davis hopes that the community recognizes that “it’s not the addict’s fault … it really is a disease.” The shaming, judgment and stigma need to stop, she said.
So desperate was Anthony in his addiction that before his death he searched online about how to shoot up ammonia to get high. Davis learned this by going through her brother's phone so she could get a better idea of what went on in his life prior to the overdose.
“A normal person knows that you can't put ammonia in your body. But that should just go to tell you how powerful addiction is that they are willing to do anything to get that high,” she said.
While reading through online forums, Davis has come across people who are against giving out free doses of Narcan to addicts who have overdosed — but she would have been grateful for Anthony to have received Narcan.
“Addicts still are humans, they have souls, they have hearts, they have families,” said Davis.
Anthony left behind three children — a 17-year-old daughter, a 7-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son. After his passing, the younger daughter drew a picture of him in heaven.
While he found God and was going to group meetings at a sober living home, that doesn’t stop the triggers of addiction. Davis believes that inpatient care would have significantly helped Anthony, “but unfortunately, you know, he just didn't make it to that.”
While this event is in Anthony’s honor, Davis isn’t hosting it for him — she’s hosting it for other addicts. She chose Turning Point because she wants to help the local community.
“Everybody's so quick to judge and be upset with them,” she said. “Addicts are still humans.”
For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/events/406928168065927?active_tab=about.
“If I could change one person's perspective on how they view an addict, then that's what matters to me,” said Davis.