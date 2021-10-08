BENNINGTON — At the Downtown Open House, find the way to Merchants Park where you can add to our Bennington Community Loom. Here together, we, as a community, are creating a series of tapestries around town that are a product of the people and the place it exists. Other host sites of the project include: Highland Hall Gardens, John. G McCullough Free Library, Vermont Arts Exchange, and CAPA at Bennington College.
Add to the loom any material you wish. You are welcome to either use what is provided, or something of your own finding — a sprig of goldenrod from nearby, some autumn leaves, a note written on a piece of paper, a scrap of yarn from your favorite sweater, or a piece of trash on the side of the road. Whatever it may be, please weave it into the loom. The loom is an opportunity for people in our community to actively work together to form a collection of unique data representing us collaboratively creating a more tightly woven network of people.
The loom will be added to weekly, responding to what the community weaves together. Please be a part of the visual dialogue and join us by adding something to this loom. Work on it with a friend or stranger, or add something to it by yourself, all the while knowing you are part of a greater network of cloth.
Follow the project along on instagram: @community_loom_project