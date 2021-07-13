breakenridge standoff

This mural (located inside a federal building in Rutland) depicts Hampshire Grants settlers inside the James Breakenridge farmhouse in Bennington defending — on July 19, 1771 — their land claims from an Albany, N.Y., posse intent on evicting many of Vermont’s early settlers in favor of disputed land claims by colonial authorities representing New York. The Green Mountain Boys, and Vermont itself, trace origins back to these events, and a celebration is planned to mark the 250th anniversary of the Breakenridge Stand-off.

NORTH BENNINGTON — The 250th anniversary of the historic Breakenridge Stand-off will be publicly celebrated in and around the Henry Bridge and McWaters Park in North Bennington on Sunday.

In 1771, six years before the Battle of Bennington, the Green Mountain Boys made some history here, and the entity that later became Vermont was born in Bennington.

On hand will be local and regional volunteers offering history tours and presentations. There will be re-enactors and a grand ceremony.

For the most part, the 250th celebration event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Public parking is located entirely in a side yard of Henry House on Orebed Road. Admission is free, and a custom T-shirt will be available for purchase. A variety of events for all ages will be offered at the park.

During the anniversary celebration, there will be several public information tables to explore, representatives of several regional living history re-enactor organizations, interactive demonstrations and presentations, and self-guided history tours.

At 2 p.m., there will be a commemoration to honor the birth of Vermont and of the Green Mountain Boys, a proclamation read by state Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, and brief remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Adrianne Schulz, the mission group superintendent for the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

The Vermont Army National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard are known as today’s “Green Mountain Boys.”

At 3 p.m., historian Robert Hoar will lead a public history walking tour from McWaters Park to the Breakenridge farm property.

For adults, Village Garage Distillery, of Bennington, which produces handcrafted spirits in the Vermont tradition, will host tastings at the corn crib barn on the Henry House property from 1 until 4 p.m.

