NORTH BENNINGTON — ACT Bennington will be holding a Youth Appreciation Day Pop-Up on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Skate Park at Lions Park. Participants will be able to pick up a “YAD Bag” that has snacks and fun activities for youth of all ages (including teens), and snap a selfie with the ACT Bus.
Masks and social distancing will be required, and a hand sanitizer station will be provided. The event is made possible through the contribution of time and materials by a community of local organizations, businesses, and volunteers.
May is Youth Appreciation Month in Vermont. Each year, ACT, or the Alliance for Community Transformations, organizes a celebration of area youth for all that they contribute to the community.
Lions Park is located at 6 Houghton St., North Bennington.