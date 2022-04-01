BENNINGTON — Local educators and youth program managers are encouraged to nominate a young person they work with for the 2022 Youth Appreciation Awards offered by Alliance for Community Transformations.
The Youth Appreciation Awards recognize Bennington youth for their leadership, kindness and efforts to make the community a better and healthier place. For example, nominees may be lending a hand to family members, younger youth or neighbors in need; making a difference through activism; using their creativity to beautify a school or neighborhood; or demonstrating determination and resilience in overcoming life challenges.
Winners will be announced in May, which is recognized as Youth Appreciation Month in Vermont. Youth events will be held throughout the month in celebration of young peoples’ contributions to the Bennington community.
All youth who are currently students in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union are eligible. Nominations are due by Friday, April 29, and can be submitted online at form.jotform.com/ACTBennington/2022-youth-appreciation-awards.
For questions, contact ACT Director Dare Chammings at info@actbennington.