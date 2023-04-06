BENNINGTON — Local educators and youth program managers are encouraged to nominate a young person they work with for the 2023 Youth Appreciation Awards offered by Alliance for Community Transformations.
The Youth Appreciation Awards recognize Bennington area youth for their leadership, kindness, and efforts to make the community a healthier place. For example, nominees may be lending a hand to family members, younger youth, or neighbors in need; making a difference through activism; using their creativity to beautify a school or neighborhood, or demonstrating determination and resilience in overcoming life challenges.
One winner will be honored in the following categories: PK, K-3, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Youth nominees must be current students in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union geographic area. Private and home-schooled students are welcome. Nominees cannot nominate themselves or be nominated by a family member.
Nominations are due by Monday, May 8, and can be submitted online at actbennington.org/youth-awards.
For more information, contact info@actbennington.org.