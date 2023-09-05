BENNINGTON — For the entire month of September, store leadership at Hannaford’s Bennington location has selected the Take Care Project to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.
The Take Care Project, an initiative of ACT Bennington, works to expand access to free period products and hygiene essentials in Bennington County.
“We are thrilled to be selected for the Community Bag Program and for Hannaford’s support of healthy youth,” says Dare Chammings, director of ACT, in a release. “As a prevention organization, we cannot adequately address youth substance use and mental health concerns if young people's basic needs are not being met. When everyone has what they need to feel healthy and well, our whole community is stronger.”
Created to address period poverty — lack of access to menstrual care products and menstrual health education — the Take Care Project provides pads and tampons, as well as soap, shampoo, deodorant, and other personal care items for free distribution to youth and families through a network of community partners, including local schools, food shelves, and libraries. Since January 2022, the Take Care Project has distributed over 43,000 menstrual and hygiene products in the Bennington community.
Hannaford’s Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the vicinities where shoppers live and work. More than $1.2 million has been donated to over 5,000 local nonprofits since the Program launched in October 2015.
Learn more about the Take Care Project by visiting https://actbennington.org/take-care.