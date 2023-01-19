BENNINGTON — The Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) has recognized local business owner Nancy Koziol as its 2023 Member of the Year for "outstanding commitment to our mission of supporting healthy youth."
“As a former middle school educator and someone who works in the ‘intoxicant space,’ Nancy offers a unique perspective to our work," said ACT Director Dare Chammings in a news release. “She uses her platforms to advocate for youth substance use prevention, promotes safe and responsible adult use, and helps foster collaboration between retailers of adult-use substances and the prevention community."
Chammings said Koziol is an active community member representing ACT’s business sector, the Bennington Farmer’s Market (Secretary) and the Bennington Rotary. She is a contributing writer for the Huffington Post and Santé Magazine. Koziol is also the owner and operator of couch+cork, which offers in-home, virtual, and corporate wine tastings, catering, and education at couchandcork.com.
The Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) is a substance misuse prevention coalition focused on supporting Bennington-area youth in making healthy choices. To get involved and to learn more about the group's mission visit actbennington.org.