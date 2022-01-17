BENNINGTON -- The Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT) has recognized local artist Amy Anselmo as its 2022 Member of the Year for "outstanding commitment to our mission of supporting healthy youth."
“Amy approaches substance use prevention and mental health through an artist’s lens” ACT Director Dare Chammings said in a media release. “Last Spring the pandemic forced us to reimagine our annual Youth Appreciation Day. Amy’s out-of-the box thinking helped make these events a success. She is the creator of the Little Blue Bennington Help Map ,which connects residents to essential community resources.
"Her advocacy, compassion, and creativity makes Amy an asset to our community," Chammings said.
Anselmo is an artivist and tech support extraordinaire, providing help with websites, software, and social media through her business Amy & Bill (Bill is a 1978 VW Bus). Her unique art designs can be seen throughout the region. In her free time Amy is busy spinning fiber, crocheting, and creating art that looks like it was made by forest elves.
