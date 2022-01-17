Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.