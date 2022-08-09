BENNINGTON — The Alliance for Community Transformations launched the Community Survey, an annual survey that measures community members' perceptions on youth substance use, including alcohol, tobacco and vape products, cannabis (marijuana) and other drugs. ACT is a substance misuse prevention coalition focused on supporting Bennington-area youth in making healthy choices.
Adult residents in the Bennington region are invited to share their thoughts on youth substance use in the community. This feedback will inform ACT’s work to address this issue for the health and well-being of Bennington youth.
The Community Survey takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous and confidential. As a thank you for completing the survey, participants can enter a raffle to win one of two family four-packs of tickets to Bennington Cinemas.
To participate in the survey, visit actbennington.org/survey.