BENNINGTON — Alliance for Community Transformations, Queer Connect, and a planning team of middle and high school students are hosting a holiday movie night and pajama party for local youth on Dec. 16, at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington.
The event is part of the monthly YourSpace series for LGBTQ+ and Allied youth, which centers joy, connection, and community. These events are free for all middle and high school students (ages 12 to 18) in Bennington County.
Attendees will be watching "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar," a classic comedy where three drag queens travel cross-country until their car breaks down, leaving them stranded in a small town.
The event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be pizza, freshly-popped popcorn, dessert, a hot cocoa bar and holiday activities.
For more information about this and future youth events, contact info@actbennington.org.