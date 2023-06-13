WOODBURY — There’s still time to sign up for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy, which will be held at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury on July 14-16. The camp is free for anyone from Vermont and neighboring states entering grades 7 through 10 this fall.
The camp is designed for anyone who loves being outdoors, is considering a career or college studies in a natural resources field, or just wants to spend a weekend camping with friends who love nature.
The annual weekend is sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. Vermont EPSCoR is covering all costs for participants, including registration, accommodations for two nights in rustic cabins, meals, snacks and all activities.
Registration extends until June 23; to register visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Lauren Traister, UVM Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program coordinator, at lauren.traister@uvm.edu by that date.
So what will the weekend entail?
You will work side-by-side with natural resources professionals in interactive workshops to learn about fish health CSI, planning and zoning, ecological restoration, watershed science and how food waste is converted to fuels. You will explore the woods on a nature hike and hone compass and mapping skills on a canoe scavenger hunt.
There will be a fish fry and evening campfires with s’mores, a chance to share ideas and get acquainted with other teens who share a passion for nature and the environment, and free time for hiking, swimming, fishing and canoeing.
The program will conclude with lunch on Sunday. Parents and family members are invited to join after lunch for cake and the graduation ceremony.
For more information, contact Lauren Traister at (802) 656-7565 or lauren.traister@uvm.edu.