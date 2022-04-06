BENNINGTON -- The public is invited to attend a free virtual conversation with the four woman vying for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives -- The seat held by Rep. Peter Welch who is running for the U.S. Senate.
The discussion is sponsored by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women and will be moderated by Bennington Branch Secretary Julie Mackaman of Pownal.
The Zoom program will be on Thursday, April 14, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at bit.ly/AAUW-WIP.
The winner of this race may well become the first female elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Vermont. Prior to the November election, the four candidates will compete in the Vermont Democratic Primary Election on Aug. 9.
During the program, titled A Woman’s Journey into Politics, the following candidates will take a break from the campaign trail to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women in politics today.
Becca Balint, State Senator and President Pro Tem
Sianay Chase Clifford, former Congressional aide
Molly Gray, Lieutenant Governor of Vermont
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, State Senator
Sample discussion topics will include the role of mentorship in their political careers, an example of where their perspectives as women have informed a policy positions, advice they might offer women considering entering politics, and their thoughts on what Vermont might bring to the national dialogue.
The Bennington Branch of AAUW does not endorse candidates but it does support legislation that opens up and safeguards opportunities for women, and in past election years has sponsored candidate forums.