Local Author Judith Schwartz releases book on successful eco-restorers

Judith D. Schwartz 

 PROVIDED PHOTO
BENNINGTON — Local author and environmentalist Judith Schwartz will speak on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School Street. The public is invited to attend this free lecture, sponsored by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women.

While many cases of environmental degradation around the world have been reported on extensively and are very well known, Schwartz has been focusing in recent years on the lesser known cases in which formerly devastated regions are being restored.

To complete her latest book, The Reindeer Chronicles and Other Inspiring Stories of Working With Nature to Heal the Earth, she traveled to Norway, Spain, eastern Washington state and elsewhere to describe how eco-restorers are having considerable success.

Ms. Schwartz plans to describe in words and pictures how environmentally damaged landscapes are being revived in China, Saudi Arabla, Southern Africa, Mexico and elsewhere. She will also share with the audience how this effort can and should begin locally, right here in Vermont.

Attendees are required to wear masks.

