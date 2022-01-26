Bennington -- The AARP Tax-Aide program with Green Mountain RSVP (GMRSVP) AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers starts on Feb. 1 and will run through April 14. It is modified due to the pandemic, and masks and social distancing will be required.
Each year at income tax time, AARP offers free tax preparation. Although special emphasis is on low/middle income and older taxpayers, there are no income levels or age limits.
Schedule your appointment by calling GMRSVP at 802-447-1546. No walk-in appointments are available. As in past years, appointments are at Sacred Heart/St. Francis Church Hall in Bennington.
GMRSVP appreciates all the AmeriCorps Seniors who make this free and worthy service possible.
Green Mountain RSVP, an AmeriCorps Seniors program, is sponsored by Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging. AmeriCorps, a Federal Agency brings people together to tackle the country’s pressing challenges through National Service. AmeriCorps Seniors are aged 55+ and volunteer with organizations dedicated to the improvement of community.
For more information on volunteering in your community, visit www.rsvpvt.org, contact us by email gmrsvp@svcoa.net, or by calling (802) 447-1546.