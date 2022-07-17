Sunny to partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Elvis is in the house!
Poodle skirts and smiles were on hand at the Bennington Project Independence Adult Day Service 50's themed sock hop on Friday afternoon.
It wouldn't be a 50's sock hop without an ice cream parlor.
It was all smiles Friday as Bennington Project Independence Adult Day Service turned back the clock and hosted a 50's themed sock hop.
