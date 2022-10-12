HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “A Fall Quilt Gathering” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the First Baptist Church, 80 Main St. The gathering will run from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Over 50 quilts will be on display, and many other quilts and sewing-related items. Bring your special quilted item to display.
At 11 a.m., Callie Raspuzzi, Collections Manager at the Bennington Museum, will speak on the Civil War Sickle Quilt.
At 1 p.m., conservationist Gwen Spicer will speak on fabric conservation and preservation.
Throughout the day, you can get scissors sharpened on the spot for $15 a pair. The church will be offering breakfast and lunch items for sale.
Visitors can plan to get raffle tickets for the award-winning Winter Chickadee quilt, made and donated by Diane Ahlberg. The proceeds benefit the Genealogy Preservation Project of the historical society.